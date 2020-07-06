Jin Wei delighted to be back in training

KUALA LUMPUR: After being out of action for more than three months, former world badminton junior champion Goh Jin Wei (pix) has plunged into training to whip herself back into shape for the tournaments ahead.

The 20-year-old shuttler, who has been struggling with injuries for the past few years, said she was excited to report for training at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) yesterday.

“I’m really excited to go back to training after being stuck at home for the past few months due to the Movement Control Order.

“I was doing the rehabilitation process at home under (virtual guidance of) my coach,“ she told Bernama today.

Jin Wei will be out to improve her world rankings to boost her chance of playing in the World Tour tournaments early next year.

Jin Wei was ranked among the world’s top 30 in the 2019 season but is now at the 138th spot, while in the ‘Road to Tokyo’ (Olympics qualifications), she is ranked 171st. Only the top 34 shuttlers will make it to Tokyo.

Jin Wei performed reasonably well at the 2019 Malaysia Masters, eliminating world number three Japanese Akane Yamaguchi and world number eight He Bingjiao of China to reach the semifinals.

She lost to eventual champion Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand in the last four. -Bernama