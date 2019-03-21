‘Jordan Boy’ undaunted by veteran Panicos Yusuf

MOHAMMED “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud (pix) believes two-time Muay Thai World Champion Panicos Yusuf’s experience will not be a major concern ahead of their Muay Thai contest at ONE: A New Era on March 31.

The 22-year-old Ampang-based striker – who is seeing out his final weeks of training in Thailand – is in a buoyant mood ahead of his third ONE Championship appearance in the space of three months.

“Panicos is an experienced athlete, but his experience will not be a factor in this bout. I train with several seasoned martial artists at the gym, and I’m confident his record will not affect me mentally,” Mohammed stated, confidently.

“I’m in great condition, and I’ve been blessed to further my training in Thailand. It’s my first training camp abroad, and I’m excited about my bout in Tokyo.”

The Sampuri Muay Thai Gym representative highlighted some of his Cyprus’ opponent’s advantages.s

However, “Jordan Boy” quickly admitted he has been spending the past week working on how he can stop – and even finish – the accomplished 33-year-old striker.

“He connects very hard, and [he has] heavy leg kicks,” the Malaysian explained.

“I believe he’s capable to last three rounds or to find that knockout. But I have the same desire too, which is to possibly get the knockout early on.”

Mohammed is no stranger to highlight-reel knockouts. In fact, he secured an electrifying victory over Stergos “Greek Dynamite” Mikkios during his ONE Super Series debut in Kuala Lumpur last December.

Although he fell short of his quest to recreate that knockout during his most recent promotional appearance in Manila, Philippines last January, he promised fans he would return with a bang.

“I want nothing but a knockout in Japan. It’s going to be tough, but I’m not going to repeat the mistakes I made in my last outing,” he said.

“It’s my time to shine, and Tokyo would be a perfect setting for me to do so. ONE will return to Kuala Lumpur in a couple of months too, so I’ll have my eyes on that after this match.”

Mohammed’s bout against Yusuf will be one of four ONE Super Series clashes at the promotion’s debut show in Japan.