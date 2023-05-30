Jun Hao clears qualifying hurdles to set up first-round date against Thai

BANGKOK: National men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao cleared his two qualifying round hurdles to advance to the tournament proper of the Thailand Open 2023 at the Huamak Indoor Stadium, here, today.

Jun Hao disposed of India’s Meiara Luwang Maisnam 16-21, 21-5, 21-16 in the first qualifying round before defeating compatriot Sholeh Aidil 21-15, 21-19.

“I was more confident and comfortable in the second match as I was more used to the court condition. I will rest and prepare myself for the next match,” Jun Hao, who will meet Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin in the first round of the tournament proper tomorrow, told Bernama.

The other two national men’s singles shuttlers - Lee Shun Yang and Yeoh Seng Zoe - failed to make the tournament proper.

In men’s doubles, national pairs Goh V Shem-Lim Khim Wah and Boon Xin Yuan-Wong Tien Ci also failed to move on after crashing out in the qualifying rounds.

V Shem-Khim Wah went down fighting 23-25, 21-16, 16-21 to Indonesians Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani while Xin Yuan-Tien Ci lost 21-18, 15-21, 12-21 to Thailand’s Natthapat Trinkajee-Thanawin Madee.

Meanwhile, the national mixed doubles pair of Hoo Pang Ron-Teoh Mei Xing were also eliminated in the qualifying round after going down 14-21, 16-21 to Adnan Mualana- Nita Violina Marwah of Indonesia. - Bernama