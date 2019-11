“Jungle Cat” Muhammad Aiman is excited for ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS – that’s for sure.

On Friday, Dec 6, the Bali-based athlete gets to perform for his legion of fans at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena. His opponent in the bantamweight showdown in the prelims is ONE Jakarta Bantamweight Tournament Champion and Chinese star, Chen “The Ghost” Rui.

“I don’t really know much about Chen,” the Malaysian said.

“I’ve only seen one of his fights. To be honest, I’m not one to spend time analyzing my opponents’ fights because it just makes me nervous.”

“I like to just focus on myself rather than trying to work someone else out.”

And the 24-year-old has every right to be nervous. Chen returned to The Home Of Martial Arts this year with a perfect 6-0 record.

But he could not protect that flawless streak against one of the most talented rising stars, Evolve’s “Pretty Boy” Troy Worthen, who knocked him out in Kuala Lumpur in July.

Aiman believes the losing result could ignite Chen’s arsenal, since the Chinese star is determined to return to winning ways. But it is his punching power he has to be mindful of.

“I know he has a pretty heavy punch, so I’ll have to be wary of that,” the Bali MMA Gym representative said.

“Generally, I like to just go with the flow, but of course, I’ll do what’s necessary when required.”

“If he’s a grappler, I’ll worry about the takedowns. If he’s a striker, I’ll try to mix things up from time to time just to confuse him.”

Aiman wants to stay in the winners’ division, especially after a hard-earned decision win over “The Terminator” Sunoto in August 2019.

Though he did not get the finish, the Negeri Sembilan is ready to flip the script and climb up the bantamweight division in Kuala Lumpur.

“I think I’ll finish him in the third round, perhaps through submission. I think he’s really tough, so it will be hard to TKO him,” he said.

“I’ll need to have him submit – or just put the lights out!”