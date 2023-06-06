Junior Asia Cup: ‘Young Tigress’ back to winning ways with 12-0 hammering of Uzbekistan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia quickly recovered from the slim 1-2 defeat against India yesterday by thrashing Uzbekistan 12-0 in their third Group A match at the 2023 Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan today.

Forwards Dian Nursyakira Najwa Al-Wadqa Nazeri and Zati Alyani Muhamad Zubir were the toast of the national team after scoring hat-tricks while fellow attacker Norshafiqha Ishak and midfielder Kirandeep Kaur Gurdip Singh both managed a brace in the match played at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium.

The ‘Young Tigress’ needed only a minute to open the scoring through a field goal by Dian Nursyakira followed by two more goals from penalty corners by Kirandeep in the 10th minute and defender Khairunnisa Ayuni Mohd Sharuddin a minute later.

The goal fest continued when Dian doubled her personal tally in the 22nd minute and Kirandeep made it 5-0 through a field goal three minutes later. Player of the match Zati Alyani then scored a hatrick in four minutes (26th, 27th and 30th).

Malaysia continued the rampage with two more goals in the 42nd and 45th minutes through Norshafiqa and Nur Shamine Azureen Mohammed Badusha before Dian Nursyakira completed her hat-rick seven minutes later.

Norshafiqa rounded off Malaysia’s victory by converting a penalty corner for Lailin Abu Hassan’s squad’s 12th goal in the 53rd minute.

Lailin may have been happy with the big score, but felt that his charges still had some weaknesses to improve on in terms of fundamentals and tactics, especially with the huge game against South Korea on Thursday looming.

“I hope the players will quickly adapt to the tactics planned as the Koreans are among the favorites here,” he said in a video shared by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to the media.

The tournament, which runs from June 2-11, is also a qualifier for the Women’s Junior World Cup, with 10 nations, divided into two groups, participating.

Group toppers and runner-ups will advance to the semi-finals while the top three teams at the end of the tournament qualify for Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, from Nov 29 to Dec 10. - Bernama