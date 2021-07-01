Kelly Tan books Olympic berth

PETALING JAYA: Kelly Tan (pix) has booked her second Olympic appearance at the Tokyo Games after placing 42nd in the final women’s Olympic golf ranking released by the International Golf Federation (IGF) yesterday.

The top 60 available players will tee off in the women’s golf event at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on Aug 4-7, led by new World No 1 Nelly Korda of the United States who won last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her first Major title.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Tan finished 51st ahead of compatriot Michelle Koh in 58th spot. She will be joined in Tokyo by Malaysian men’s No 1 Gavin Green, who placed 56th in the final men’s Olympic golf ranking released last week. Gavin also made his Olympic debut in Rio where he finished 47th.