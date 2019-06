KUALA LUMPUR: Former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has confirmed he will be contesting for the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM) president post at its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 29.

Khairy who offered himself to contest for the number one MPM post at the last minute, will be challenging Malaysia Canoe Association (MASCA) president, Datuk Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin who submitted his candidacy earlier.

The post fell vacant when incumbent, SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin decided not to defend the post he held in the past for four years.

MPM secretary-general Siti Zaharah Abdul Khalid when contacted confirmed receiving two nomination forms for the president post after the closing date yesterday (Sunday).

“The full list of nominations would be announced by MPM deputy president John Ng tomorrow,“ she told Bernama today.

Megat Shahriman offered to contest the president post last Friday while Khairy sent in his form about 30 minutes before nomination closed yesterday.

Khairy’s nomination had earlier raised questions on his status as to whether he is a member of any sport association of MPM as the body’s constitution states any contesting individual or candidate must be a member of an association and is nominated by a sport association under MPM.

Nonetheless, Khairy’s nomination was found to be in order after he was confirmed as Malaysian Wheelchair Rugby Federation deputy president who was appointed at the association’s AGM early this year. — Bernama