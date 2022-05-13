King, Queen congratulate wushu exponents for winning gold at SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today congratulated the country’s wushu exponents Tan Zhi Yan and Clement Ting Su Wei for winning gold at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Through a posting on Istana Negara official Facebook, the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also congratulated the national athletes on their victory.

Clement, 24, emerged champion in the men’s changquan event after scoring 9.70 points, while Zhi Yan, 22, triumphed in the men’s taijiquan event with 9.71 points.

Malaysia has so far won 11 gold, four silver and seven bronze medals. — Bernama