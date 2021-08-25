Kudela back in Czech squad for Belgium World Cup test

PRAGUE: Ondrej Kudela (pix) was called up Tuesday to the Czech Republic squad facing Belgium in a World Cup qualifier next month after serving a 10-match UEFA ban over alleged racism.

UEFA banned the Slavia Prague defender from international competitions in April, following his alleged racist slur to Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game the previous month.

The ban put Kudela out of the Czech Republic squad for Euro 2020 where the team reached the quarterfinal.

The Czechs host Belarus on Sept 2 before facing Group E leaders Belgium three days later.

The Czechs are second in the group with four points from three games.

They will also take on Ukraine in a friendly on Sept 8.

Coach Jaroslav Silhavy, who has so far called up 20 players and has yet to name another three, hailed Kudela’s return to the squad.

“Of course we are happy to have a player like this back. His calm, constructive style is definitely important for us,” Silhavy told reporters.

The only newcomer in the national team is Viktoria Plzen defender Milan Havel.

Silhavy will miss a host of players including Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick over a red card ban and Hoffenheim defender Pavel Kaderabek because of an injury.

“Schick was the best scorer of the Euro together with (Cristiano) Ronaldo and we will definitely miss him, but I believe the players who will get the chance will show their quality,” Silhavy added. – AFP

CZECH REPUBLIC SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Ondrej Kolar (Slavia Prague), Filip Nguyen (Slovacko), Tomas Vaclik (Olympiacos/GRE)

Defenders: Jan Boril (Slavia Prague), Jakub Brabec (Viktoria Plzen), Vladimir Coufal (West Ham/ENG), Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Kalas (Bristol City/ENG), Ondrej Kudela (Slavia Prague), Ales Mateju (Brescia/ITA), David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders: Antonin Barak (Verona/ITA), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Jakub Jankto (Getafe/ESP), Alex Kral (Spartak Moscow/RUS), Jakub Pesek (Sparta Prague), Michal Sadilek (Twente/NED), Tomas Soucek (West Ham/ENG)

Forwards: Adam Hlozek (Sparta Prague), Matej Vydra (Burnley/ENG)