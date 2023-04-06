Kunlavut, An Se Young clinch Thailand Open titles

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn and South Korea’s An Se Young clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively in the Thailand Open 2023 at the Huamak Indoor Stadium, here today.

World number five Kunlavut beat Lee Cheuk Yiu from Hong Kong 21-12, 21-10 in 38 minutes.

“Today, I am feeling particularly content and energised, thanks to the presence of badminton fans in the stadium.

“Their enthusiasm has given me a special boost, but I must also note that I was able to focus on the game better today,” he told Bernama.

In the women’s singles, world number two An Se-young defeated China’s world number five He Bingjiao 21-10, 21-19 to claim the women’s crown.

Both Kunlavut and An Se-young collected a prize purse of US$31,500 (RM144, 162) each and a trophy.

Meanwhile, the home pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai failed to win the mixed doubles tittle on their home ground after being defeated by Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun of South Korea.

Wan-ho- Na eun fought back from a game down to stun world number two Dechapol-Sapsiree 21-11, 19-21, 20-22.

“It was a very tough game. We played according to our strategy, but they controlled the match better than us today,” said Sapsiree after the match.

She said the pair will address and fix whatever needs to be fixed ahead of the next tournament- the Singapore Open 2023.

In the men’s doubles, China’s Indian Open champions Liang Weikeng-Wang Chang overcome Indonesian pair Muhammad Shobihul Fikri-Bagas Maulana 21-10, 21-15.

In the women’s doubles, the Korean pair of Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong disappointed the home pair of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard 21-13, 21-17. - Bernama