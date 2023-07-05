Last-minute goal by Philippines send Malayan Tigress home early

PHNOM PENH: A last minute goal ended our national women’s team’s dream of a surprise over the Philippines as they lost 0-1 in the second Group A match at the 2023 South East Asian (SEA) Games yesterday.

The defeat at Army Stadium here brought the Malayan Tigress’ campaign to an end after they failed to win a single point in their first two matches, having lost 0-3 to defending champions Vietnam in their opening match last Wednesday.

Sarina Isabel Calpo Bolden was the hero of the night when she struck the back of Malaysia’s net in the injury time at the end of the second half, heading in the ball from a corner kick, beating MAlaysian goalkeeper Nur Ezza Ashikin Abdul Razak.

The match was headed for a draw after the Malaysians did well to break their opponents’ attacks, but failed to threaten them in return.

Malaysia will wrap up their Group A matches against Myanmar at the same venue next Tuesday.

Vietnam currently leads Group A with six points, followed by the Philippines (three points), Myanmar (three points), with Malaysia last without a single point.

The last time the women’s football team won a medal at the SEA Games was a silver in 1995 in Thailand. - Bernama