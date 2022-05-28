Local hero Bagnaia fastest in Italian MotoGP practice

MUGELLO: Francesco Bagnaia posted the fastest time in the third practice session for the Italian MotoGP on Saturday despite crashing .

The 25-year-old timed 1min 45.393sec to finish 0.276sec ahead of Aleix Espargaro to claim first place with fellow Italian Luca Marini 0.369sec off the pace.

Bagnaia one was of six Ducati riders in the top 10 as Italian teams dominated proceedings at Mugello.

France's reigning champion Fabio Quartararo meanwhile only just kept hold of 10th place and a spot in Saturday afternoon's second qualifying run which decides the top positions on the grid for Sunday's race.

Bagnaia came off at turn 12 on one of the laps and his bike hit the tyre wall, but he was unhurt.

Yamaha rider Quartararo leads the championship standings heading into the GP, 14 points ahead of Aprilia's Espargaro. Bagnaia is 46 points back in seventh.

Former champions Marc Marquez and Joan Mir will have to take part in the first qualifying run after finishing 21st and 16th respectively.

Top times from third practice at the Italian MotoGP:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1min 45.393sec, 2. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) at 0.276sec, 3. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 0.369, 4. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.374. 5. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 0.460, 6. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 0.467, 7. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac), 0.486, 8. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 0.487, 9. Takaaki Nakagami (JAP/Honda-LCR) 0.606, 10. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) à 0.639 - AFP