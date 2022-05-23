Malaysia adds two gold medals, ends Hanoi Games in sixth place

HANOI: The national contingent managed to add another two gold medals on the 15th day of the 31st South East Asian (SEA) Games here today, on the eve of the end of the biennial Games.

The two gold medals came from the badminton mixed doubles and Muay Thai events, bringing Malaysia’s campaign to a close with an overall haul of 39 gold, 45 silver and 89 bronze medals, with all events ending today and paving the way for the closing of the Games tomorrow.

The haul exceeded the target of 36 gold medals, placing Malaysia sixth behind Games champions Vietnam, with a stunning haul of 204 gold, 121 silver and 115 bronze.

Thailand came in second with 90 gold, 102 silver and 134 bronze, followed by Indonesia 68-90-80, the Philippines 50-69-101 and Singapore, fifth, with 47-46-73.

Malaysia’s 38th gold medal came from badminton mixed pair Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei, as they ended a 23-year wait for the gold in the event when they downed compatriots Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See in the all-Malaysian final.

National junior Muay Thai champion Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff Rakib also excelled in his SEA Games debut by delivering the 39th gold for Malaysia in the men’s under 54 kilogramme (kg) elite category.

The national Muay Thai squad did not disappoint when national women’s Muay Thai exponent Nur Amisha Azrilrizal won the silver after losing to Thai Srila Oo Wansawang in the finals of the women’s under 51 kg elite category.

The national cycling squad also put on a good performance when the women’s team wrapped up their time in Hanoi with the team winning a silver in the team road race event, and a personal effort by Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir, whose spirited fight till the final sprint to the finish line earned her a silver in the women’s individual road race.

Meanwhile, national snooker player Lim Kok Leong, 27, was unable to fulfil his dream of winning his second personal gold medal at this year’s SEA Games when he lost 2-4 to Thai legend James Wattana in the men’s individual snooker finals.

Unfortunately, the national Under-23 football squad will return empty-handed after losing 3-4 to Indonesia in the penalty shoot-out in the bronze decider match, after they drew 1-1 after 90 minutes of play.

Hosts Vietnam took the gold after edging Thailand 1-0 in the finals tonight. - Bernama