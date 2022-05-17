Malaysia again win silver in sepak takraw men’s regu

HANOI: It was a replay of an old script when the national men’s sepak takraw squad clinched silver in the regu event at the 31st SEA Games here today.

With Zarif Marican Ibrahim Marican playing as tekong, Norfaizzul Abd Razak as feeder and Afifuddin Razali as striker, the national squad lost 0-2 to world champions Thailand in the final at the Hoang Mai Gymnasium.

In the first set, Abdul Talib Ahmad’s charges put up a strong fight against Thailand, represented by Siriwat Sakha (tekong), Pattarapong Yupadee (feeder) and Jirasak Pakbuangoen (striker), before losing 18-21.

Thailand brought in Sittipong Khamcan for Siriwat at the end of the first set, and he collected many points through his sharp services in the second set to help Thailand romp home 21-13.

Malaysia’s silver medal win matched their achievement in the 2019 edition in the Philippines.

Indonesia and the Philippines shared the bronze.

Speaking to reporters, Abdul Talib admitted that Thailand had the edge by scoring many points through services from the tekong although his charges had put up their best performance.

“They used two tekong (through substitution) and collected many points (via services). Whatever it is, our players gave a good account of themselves and it is a positive sign,” he added.

Meanwhile, the national women’s squad had to be satisfied with bronze in a repeat of their 2019 achievement after beating Cambodia 21-10, 21-7 in the third placing playoff.

As expected, Thailand also reigned supreme in women’s regu by winning gold while hosts Vietnam settled for silver.

The last time Malaysia won gold in men’s regu was at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in 2017 but Thailand did not take part then. - Bernama