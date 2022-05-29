Malaysia Open tickets selling like hot cakes

KUANTAN: The response to the Malaysia Open badminton championship from June 28 to July 3 has been overwhelming, with tickets from the quarter-final stage onwards almost sold out, according to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said the Petronas Malaysia Open is making a comeback at the Arena Axiata in Bukit Jalil after a two-year lapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was told the response is very good, and tickets are almost sold out for the quarter-final stage and after. Only a few are left,“ he told reporters at the Petronas U-21 Championships at the Pahang Badminton Association hall here today.

Ticket sales opened on May 26 through the www.myticket.asia website, with tickets priced between RM25 and RM500 and early birds promotion limited to the first 2,000 tickets sold.

The Malaysia Open, one of the five top-tier super series tournaments in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) calendar, offers prize money totalling US$675,000 (RM2,963,250).

On the five-day U-21 championships for back-up and junior players, Kenny said he was satisfied with the performance of the players as they played high quality badminton.

Justin Hoh Shou Wei won the men’s singles title while Wong Ling Ching lifted the women’s singles crown.

The men’s doubles title went to Muhammad Fazriq Mohamad Razif-Wong Vin Sean while Teoh Lexuan-Wong Ling Ching took the women’s doubles and Tan Wei Liang-Ho Lo Ee the mixed doubles. - Bernama