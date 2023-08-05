Malaysian swimmers make a splash with two new national records

PHNOM PENH: Malaysian swimmers set two new national records en route to clinching a bronze medal on the third day of the 2023 SEA Games swimming event at the Morodok Techo National Aquatics Centre, here, today.

Tan Khai Xin got the ball rolling in the men’s 400-metre (m) individual medley.

Not only was he contented with being the sole medallist for the national swimming camp today, but he also proved his credentials by setting a national record in the event.

Khai Xin clocked 4 minutes and 23.24 seconds (s) to bag bronze for his first-ever medal at the biennial Games and erase the previous mark of 4:24.83s set by Khiew Hoe Yean at the Spanish Championships in 2021.

Speaking to the Malaysian media, the 19-year-old swimmer admitted that he never thought he would break the national record as he was only eyeing a podium finish in Cambodia after returning home empty-handed in his Hanoi 2021 debut.

“I worked hard all year long, I believed I could do it and I am glad I did it (win a medal),” he said after the medal ceremony.

Hung Nguyen Tran led Vietnam to a one-two finish as he claimed gold in 4:19.12s, with Quang Thuan Nguyen taking silver in 4:21.03s.

The second national record came courtesy of the men’s 4x100m medley relay quartet of Hoe Yean, Andrew Goh Zheng Yen, Bryan Leong Xin Ren and Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal.

Although the quarter finished fifth, they still deserve a pat on the back after clocking 3:42.12s to break the six-year-old mark record of 3:45.07 set by Tern Jian Han, Wong Fu Kang, Chan Jie and Keith Lim Kit Sern at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

Singapore won today’s final in 3:37.45s, followed by Thailand (3:41.75s) and Indonesia (3:41.92s).

National swimming coach Chris Martin hailed the efforts of the national men’s quartet in setting the new national record.

“Yes, I thought they would (break the previous national record)... it was (an) exciting and close race. A really brave swim by them,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, two national women swimmers - Kelly Teo Yao and Hooy Jia Yee - failed to make an impact after finishing sixth and last respectively in the 400m freestyle event.

Teo Yao (4:32.15s) and Jia Yee (4:37.55s) were way off the pace as Singapore’s Ching Hwee Gan dominated the race to win in 4:15.17s, followed by Singaporean Ashley Yi-Xuan Lim (4:17.16s) and Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang (4:21.79s). -Bernama