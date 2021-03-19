Man United face Granada in Europa League last eight, Arsenal meet Slavia Prague

PARIS: Manchester United will meet Spanish side Granada in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, with Arsenal up against the side who knocked Scottish champions Rangers out in the last 16, Slavia Prague, in their last eight clash.

Should United get past the Europa League debutants, they could be handed a reunion with the team they beat in the 2017 final – Ajax Amsterdam – in the last four.

But the Dutch champions first must negotiate their way past the only Italian left in the competition – AS Roma – in their last eight tie.

There could be a reunion on the cards for Arsenal, should they progress to the last four, as they could take on the winner of the quarterfinal between former Gunners coach Unai Emery's Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur conquerors Dinamo Zagreb. – Reuters

QF1: Granada vs Manchester United

QF2: Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

QF3: Ajax Amsterdam vs AS Roma

QF4: Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal

* First legs to be played on April 8 and second legs on April 15.

SF1: Granada/Manchester United vs Ajax/AS Roma

SF2: Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal vs Arsenal/Slavia Prague

* First legs to be played on April 29 and second legs on May 6.

» The first team drawn plays the first leg at home in the quarterfinals (QF) and semifinals (SF).

FINAL: Winner of SF2 vs Winner of SF1

» The final will be held in Gdansk on May 26.