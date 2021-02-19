Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of this weekend’s matches

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

» Wolves are looking to win back-to-back league matches for the first time since Oct. 2020.

» Wolves have won each of their last four league games against Leeds.

» Leeds have won two of their last three away league games against Wolves (L1).

Southampton vs Chelsea

» Southampton have lost their last five home Premier League games against Chelsea.

» Chelsea have won both of their away Premier League games under manager Thomas Tuchel – the last Chelsea boss to win his first three away league games was Carlo Ancelotti in 2009.

» Chelsea striker Timo Werner has been directly involved in more Premier League goals (10 – five goals and five assists) this season than any other player at the London club.

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion

» Burnley have won one of their seven Premier League matches against West Brom (D3 L3).

» West Brom won their last away Premier League game against Burnley 1-0 in Aug 2017.

» West Brom have two clean sheets from 24 Premier League games this season – their lowest tally at this stage of a league campaign since 2010-11 (1).

Liverpool vs Everton

» Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 games against Everton in all competitions (W11 D12) – their longest unbeaten run against an opponent.

» Liverpool have not lost four successive Premier League matches since Dec 2002.

» Everton are without a win in their last 20 Premier League games against Liverpool (D12 L8) – their longest winless run against an opponent in the competition.

Fulham vs Sheffield United

» Fulham have lost one of their last eight league games against Sheffield United (W4 D3).

» Sheffield United have won one of their last 12 away league games against Fulham (D3 L8).

» Sheffield United have lost all seven of their Premier League matches played on a Saturday this season.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

» West Ham have lost each of their last three home league games against Spurs.

» Spurs have lost four of their last five Premier League games (W1) – as many as they had in their previous 28 (W14 D10 L4)

» Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 11 goals in 15 Premier League games against West Ham, only scoring more in the competition against Leicester City (14).

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

» Villa are looking to complete their first league double over Leicester since the 2003-04 campaign after winning 1-0 at the King Power Stadium earlier this season.

» Leicester have lost once in their 12 Premier League away games this season (W8 D3 L1).

» Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won all five of his away Premier League games against Villa.

Arsenal vs Manchester City

» Arsenal have lost their last seven Premier League games against City.

» Arsenal have failed to score in their last three home league games against City, losing each time.

» City have scored at least three goals in each of their last three league games against London sides (3 vs Chelsea, 4 vs Crystal Palace and 3 vs Spurs).

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

» Manchester United have won four of their last five Premier League games against Newcastle United (L1).

» Newcastle United have won one of their last 35 away league games against Manchester United (D9 L25).

» Only against Liverpool (81) have Newcastle United lost more matches in their league history than against Manchester United (80).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

» Brighton have kept one clean sheet in their seven Premier League games against Palace (W2 D3 L2).

» Palace have won three of their last six away Premier League games against Brighton (D1 L2) – as many as they had in their previous 35 away games (D10 L22).

» Brighton have never won a Premier League game on a Monday (D6 L2).

