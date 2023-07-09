MESF ready to cooperate with MACC to combat corruption in e-sports

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Electronic Sports Federation (MESF) has not received any reports of corrupt activities in the e-sports industry which are believed to have occurred in the form of digital transactions such as bitcoins and cryptocurrencies.

However, MESF said it is ready to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if necessary in efforts to combat the phenomenon.

“MESF has always cooperated closely with MACC in an effort to deal with the issue of corruption in the community and has implemented various initiatives such as MACC PUGBM I-Challenge in 2020 by injecting anti-corruption elements in the form of visuals, graphics and videos.

“We are aware of the concern of the community, especially parents, regarding online gambling and the possibility of their children getting trapped. We will continue to provide information to all e-sports stakeholders regarding this corruption issue from time to time,“ it said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued after the e-sports or electronic sports industry was reported to be under MACC observation.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, at the opening of the National Level Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Research Conference today, said that corrupt activities in the e-sports industry are believed to occur in the form of digital transactions and that makes it difficult for the authorities to detect.

According to Azam, the landscape of the sports industry becomes more challenging when e-sports draw attention because of the potential and high commercial value that the sector can generate. - Bernama