MFL calls on players, team officials to strictly follow sports bubble SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has called on Malaysian League teams to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the sports bubble during the league break to ensure the safety and health of all parties.

The Super League and Premier League will take a break from May 10 to July 8 and May 9 to June 17 respectively.

MFL Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the MFL was always concerned with the compliance of SOPs by all teams to prevent any Covid-19 clusters during the Malaysia League 2021 season.

He said officials and team players must undergo the PCR Swab Test before holding the first training session after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri break.

“I call on all those involved in the football industry to always remain disciplined in adhering to the SOPs and general protocols that have been set.

“This is because the MFL wants to ensure that the 2021 season remains on schedule in which the SOP of the sports bubble must be taken care of by all national football teams,“ he said in a statement today.

At the same time, Ab Ghani reminded that all teams are required to undergo the RTK Antigen test before or on the day of the first match after the break.

“The Malaysian League has been entrusted by the government to continue as how we managed to ensure 2020 season was free from any Covid-19 clusters.

“Therefore, I hope all teams will continue to firmly protect the importance of this sports bubble from any unwanted incidents,“ he said.- Bernama