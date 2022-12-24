MHC to appeal for bigger allocation from KBS for development of sports

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) will appeal for a bigger allocation from the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) for National Sports Associations (NSA) that has the potential to contribute medals to the country.

MHC President Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (pix) said a bigger allocation was important to associations to carry out development programmes successfully and enable a rapid growth for sports in the country.

“In today’s world money is very important to raise the performance level of the National squad. Therefore, if there was a bigger allocation for 2023, it will not only come in handy to offer good incentives for players but provide better facilities for the National squad to train and compete,“ he said.

Subahan said this when met by reporters at the presentation of incentives for the National squad in view of their success during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and Asia Cup Indoor Hockey Men’s and Women’s teams here today.

Earlier, the National hockey squad received RM300,000 from MHC for winning the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and finishing as runner-up in the Asia Cup.

In winning the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup last month, the National squad set local history by winning the cup for the first time since the inception of the tournament 39 years ago, after beating South Korea 3-2 in the final.

The National men’s and women’s indoor hockey squads were also honoured for their success in August during the Asian Indoor Hockey Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The men’s squad won the title while the women finished in third place. - Bernama