Mick Schumacher to finally drive Mercedes in Pirelli test

BERLIN: Germany’s Mick Schumacher will drive for Mercedes in a Formula One test for the first time next Wednesday, reported German news agency (dpa).

The team’s reserve driver, dropped by Haas last year after two seasons on the grid, will test the car for tyremaker Pirelli in Barcelona.

The son of seven-times champion Michael Schumacher has previously only driven the car in simulators.

British duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton – also a seven-time world champion – are the two main drivers for Mercedes and will take to the same Barcelona track this weekend in the Spanish Grand Prix. - Bernama