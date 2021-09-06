Milan backtrack in face of fan rage at ticket prices

ROME: AC Milan on Sunday announced the “temporary” suspension of ticket sales for their three Champions League group matches and promised to lower ticket prices after a fan revolt.

Back in the Champions League after a seven-year absence, the club put the first tickets on sale this week at prices much higher than those of Serie A champions Inter Milan for their group games at the same stadium.

The price for a seat in one of the ends for AC Milan's Group B match against Atletico Madrid on Sept 28 was €119 (RM586.40) while Inter are asking €48 (RM236.50) for their Group D match against Real Madrid on Sept 15.

“I have heard your concerns,” wrote CEO Ivan Gazidis on the club website. “We have re-evaluated our decision... Ticket sales will be temporarily suspended.”

He added that the club needed the fans and their money.

“We are all still facing the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and the club suffered greatly from your absence from the stadium for the last 18 months, particularly in terms of the emotions and energy in the stadium, but also the impact on the club’s financial position,” he wrote.

AC Milan have been controlled since 2018 by the American fund Elliott who have struggled to balance the books with losses of nearly €200 million (RM985.5m) in 2019-20. – AFP