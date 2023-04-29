Mohamad Norza appointed Badminton Asia’s Honorary President

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Asia (BA) has appointed Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria as its honorary president for the 2023-2027 term.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said Mohamad Norza’s appointment was announced by the newly elected BA president, Kim Jong Soo from South Korea, at its annual general meeting (AGM) today.

At the AGM, BAM general-secretary Datuk Kenny Goh was elected the BA secretary-general.

“The BAM president’s appointment is in recognition of his extensive service and contribution to the sport in Asia. Mohamad Norza is the first Malaysian to assume the position of the honorary president,” BAM said in a statement.

BAM deputy president Datuk V. Subramaniam hailed the appointment and congratulated Mohamad Norza on behalf of the BAM council and all its affiliates.

Subramaniam said the BAM president’s extensive knowledge and advice will benefit BA, including in areas of marketing and sponsorship, event organisation as well as development. - Bernama