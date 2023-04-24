More to beauty of Legacy Course than meets the eye

PETALING JAYA: Standing at the first tee of the Jack Nicklaus Legacy Course of the Forest City Golf Resort, we cannot help but be fascinated with its immaculate condition.

From the firm and well-turfed tee boxes to the pristine fairways and painstakingly groomed greens, it is obvious that every hole is manicured to picture-pretty perfection.

Golf legend Nicklaus and his son Jack Nicklaus II have indeed left their mark on a living canvas that has been bestowed on lovers of this wonderful game.

Stretching 7,386 yards, the par-72 Legacy Course meanders through mangrove swamps that border Sungai Pulai in Gelang Patah. Its generously wide fairways are turfed with lush Paspalum Platinum.

The beauty of the Nicklauses’ composition extends beyond the visual amidst the jaw-dropping majesty of the locale.

Having built such an impressive course, maintaining its pristine condition is a true challenge for the club management.

Forest City Golf Club General Manager, Anson Li Junwei, credits team work for the success of keeping the course in tip-top shape.

“We have had our course maintenance team together for about four years now, and they have the experience and capabilities to keep the courses in good condition,” he says.

“It is always our intention to get it to a high-quality course, make Forest City a golf club that Johor Bahru can be proud of, attract golf tourists to Johor Bahru, and make Johor Bahru a golf tourist destination again, thereby promoting the local golf market.”

Li has set his eyes on expanding the draw of the course through a concerted effort in marketing it abroad.

“With the help of the broad development platform of Country Garden, the parent company of Forest City Golf Resort, we aim to attract more foreign tourists here, thereby stimulating investment and promoting the development of local tourism,” he says.