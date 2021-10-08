MotoGP 2022 calendar unveiled with two debut circuits

PARIS: The MotoGP world championship unveiled its 2022 calendar on Thursday, with 21 races including first visits to Finland’s KymiRing and Indonesia’s Mandalika circuit.

Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and the rest of the field will roar into action beneath the floodlights of Qatar on March 6 in a 2022 season that runs through to November 6 at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit.

As well as the new races, there are five non-European destinations back on the itinerary after being cancelled due to Covid this year. Argentina, Japan, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia are all back in the fold.

Finland and Indonesia had been due to return to the world circuit in 2020, but their inclusions were also victim to the global pandemic. – AFP

MotoGP calendar 2022:

March 6 - Qatar (Losail)

March 20 - Indonesia (Mandalika)

April 3 - Argentina (Termas de Rio Hondo)

April 10 - Americas (Circuit of The Americas, Austin)

April 24 - Portugal (Algarve circuit, Portimao)

May 1 - Spain (Jerez)

May 15 - France (circuit Bugatti, Le Mans)

May 29 - Italy (Mugello)

June 5 - Catalonia (Montmelo, Barcelona)

June 19 - Germany (Sachsenring)

June 26 - Netherlands (Assen)

July 10 - Finland (KymiRing)

Aug 7 - Britain (Silverstone)

Aug 21 - Austria (Spielberg)

Sep 4 - San Marino (Misano)

Sep 18 - Aragon (Motorland Aragon)

Sep 25 - Japan (Motegi)

Oct 2 - Thailand (Chang International Circuit, Buriram)

Oct 16 - Australia (Philip Island)

Oct 23 - Malaysia (Sepang)

Nov 6 - Valencia (circuit Ricardo Tormo)