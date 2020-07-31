MotoGP abandons hopes of racing outside Europe this season

PARIS: MotoGP scrapped the remaining 2020 races planned outside Europe on Friday, announcing the cancellation of Grands Prix in Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia.

All three had been postponed until an unspecified date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In their place, MotoGP announced a season-ending race in Europe, at a location to be announced after Aug 10, for Nov 2.

The championship will therefore include a total of 15 events, organisers said, instead of the 20 initially planned.

The championship resumed in July and two MotoGP events have already been held at the Jerez circuit in Andalusia.

They were won by Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, who leads the world championship. The next race is scheduled for Brno in the Czech Republic on Aug 9. – AFP

Revised motorcycling world championship calendar:

March 8: Qatar, Moto2 and Moto3 classes only (Losail International Circuit)

July 19: Spain (Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit). With MotoE

July 26: Andalusia (Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit). With MotoE

Aug 9: Czech Republic (Brno circuit)

Aug 16: Austria (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

Aug 23: Styria (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

Sept 13: San Marino (Misano Marco Simoncelli circuit). With MotoE

Sept 20: Emilia-Romagna (Misano Marco Simoncelli circuit). With MotoE

Sept 27: Catalonia (Barcelona-Catalonia circuit, Montmelo)

Oct 11: France (Bugatti circuit, Le Mans). With MotoE

Oct 18: Aragon (MotorLand Aragon, Alcaniz)

Oct 25: Teruel (MotorLand Aragon, Alcaniz)

Nov 8: Europe (Ricardo Tormo circuit, Valencia)

Nov 15: Valencian Community (Ricardo Tormo circuit, Valencia)

Nov 22: Final race of the championship at a circuit in Europe not yet specified.

Races originally scheduled but cancelled:

Qatar Grand Prix, (MotoGP class only), German Grand Prix, Dutch Grand Prix, Finnish Grand Prix, British Grand Prix, Japanese Grand Prix, Australian Grand Prix, US Grand Prix, Argentine Grand Prix, Thai Grand Prix, Malaysian Grand Prix