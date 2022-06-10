MST’s classy Golf Arena at Tropicana Gardens Mall comes with latest tech

PETALING JAYA: MST Golf took another step forward in its mission to broaden golf’s following with the official opening of the second MST Golf Arena outlet at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Petaling Jaya on Wednesday, September 28.

As the region’s leading golf retailer and golf services provider, MST Golf aims to make golf more inclusive and accessible through the unique MST Golf Arena recipe of entertainment, dining and retail.

Malaysian number one Gavin Green, rising star Shahriffuddin Ariffin and amateur talent Malcolm Ting, who recently won the Sukan Malaysia (SUKMA) men’s gold medal, also participated in the event.

Green joined MST Golf Managing Director, KP Low and Tropicana Corporation Group Executive Director, Jared Ang to hit ceremonial tee-shots before the traditional Lion Dance performance to mark the auspicious occasion.

“It’s an unbelievable set-up. It’s a great place for people to chill after work. There’s everything here; indoor golf, fitting, shopping, a bar, food,” said Green, who won the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2017.

Located on the ground floor, the 36,000-plus square foot MST Golf Arena has become a popular hangout for golfers and their friends since its soft opening on Aug 18 – including many who want to try golf for the first time.

“We are proud to bring the MST Golf Arena ‘whole-in-one’ experience to Petaling Jaya here at Tropicana Gardens Mall. This location is perfect due to its proximity to a huge suburban population, as well as golf clubs such as Seri Selangor and Tropicana,” said MST Golf Chief Executive Officer, Ng Yap.

Golfers can choose to tee off at some of the world’s top golf courses including Pebble Beach and St Andrews, work on their swings, or just have fun playing one of the many user-friendly, carnival-style games.

Those who wish to hone their putting skills can do so at a long, contoured putting green which features the state-of the-art and interactive PuttView system, or just indulge in some fun putting games.

“With ample event spaces, MST Golf Arena at Tropicana Gardens is the ideal venue for corporate functions and private gatherings. We are ready to host anything and everything, from product launches and team-building activities to golf clinics and birthday parties,” said MST Golf Arena General Manager, Doris Marchardt.

Meanwhile, the connected MST Golf Super Store offers the latest products from the leading golf and athleisure wear brands serviced by well-trained and experienced golf consultants.

For all golfers, from beginners to seasoned players, learning is made fun and easy at The Golf Lab Performance Centre, equipped with the latest technology including Gears Sports, K-Motion, 3-D Balance Plate, Quintic Ball Roll, Swing Catalyst, Speed Set and high-speed multiple camera systems to deliver world-class custom fitting and learning programs.