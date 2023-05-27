Muhammad Azeem clocks wind-aided 10.04s in Florida

KUALA LUMPUR: National sprint sensation Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi has clocked a wind-assisted 10.04 seconds in men’s 100m at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) championships in Jacksonville, Florida.

The time he recorded in the division one quarter-finals on Friday (Saturday morning in Malaysia) was better than his own national mark of 10.09s but was not recognised as a record.

According to tournament website https://flashresults.ncaa.com/Outdoor/2023/FirstRounds/East/001-2.pdf, Muhammad Azeem ran with a tailwnd of +5.5 metres per sec (m/s), above the permissible limit of +2.0m/s for a timing to be recognised as a record.

Muhammad Azeem, representing University of Auburn, finished 11th in the event, held at Stadium Hodges.

He had set the national record at the World Junior Athletics Championships in Cali last August.

It is learnt that the 19-year-old athlete from Perak ran in the race despite suffering a right thigh injury. - Bernama