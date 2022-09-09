Muscle injury sidelines Bayern and France winger Coman

BERLIN: Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman will miss the weekend's Bundesliga fixture against Stuttgart after suffering a muscle injury in training, his coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday.

Coman could also be missing from the France squad for the team's upcoming internationals, with coach Didier Deschamps set to announce his selection on September 15.

“I hope it’s just one muscle fibre tear and not a bundle,“ Nagelsmann said.

Coman was to undergo a more detailed examination later on Friday. That should give a clearer indication of the extent of the injury.

The injury adds to the French team's woes, with Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba outafter having knee surgery earlier this month.

Star man Karim Benzema is also a doubt, with the striker limping off during Real Madrid's midweek Champions League win over Celtic.

France play Austria in the Nations League on September 22 before travelling to Denmark on September 25.

Coman has scored once for Bayern this season, in a 7-0 romp over Bochum. - AFP