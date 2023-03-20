National amateur champion Mohd Fridaus strikes again at PNAGS

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending national champion Mohd Firdaus Ahmad made an early start to his attempt of making it a back-to back win at the National Finals of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) by winning the second leg of the tournament.

The legal eagle mastered the fabulous fairways and fast greens of Kota Permai Golf and Country Club to win Medal A of the Federal Territory (FT) leg of PNAGS on Thursday.

Mohd Firdaus (Hcp 5) carded 35 and 36 for a Nett score of 71 to edge four-handicapper Mohd Aminuddin Mohd Azman into second place. The latter played an even-par game.

Selected to lead the FT team as captain at the National Finals to be held at The Els Club – Teluk Datai in Langkawi from Oct 22-24, Mohd Firdaus is confident of a good showing by is team.

“I believe our team can do well this year,” he said after the prize-giving ceremony. “We have strong players in this team. The FT team can perform better than last year.”

“I also urge fellow golfers to continue to vie for a place in the National Finals of PNAGS. Winning a berth in the National Finals in Langkawi may not be as difficult as we may think. We can qualify for the National Finals if our game comes together at any of the qualifying rounds.”

Joining Mohd Firduas in the FT team are Mahyudin Zainy (Hcp 8), Datuk Rosdin Mohd Yusup (Hcp 12), Mazwan Mat Au (Hcp 18) and Lee Kah Leong (Hcp 24).

The five winners from FT will compete in the National Finals and vie for the right to represent the country at the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

Five national winners will get to don national colours at the all-expenses paid WAGC World Final in Phuket, Thailand from Nov 4 to 11.

