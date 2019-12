MANILA: National shooter Johnathan Wong failed to defend the gold medal he won in Kuala Lumpur two years ago, after finishing fourth in the men’s 10 metre air pistol event.

In the final at the Marine Corps Training Centre, here, today, Johnathan started off rather slowly after finishing eighth in the preliminary round.

The 27-year-old, however, showed a resurgence as he clawed his way back but finally managed to score 194.0 points, to finish in fourth place.

“I was not consistent and started to lose confidence in my shots. That could be one of the reasons for my poor performance,“ he said.

The gold medal went to Pongpol Kulchairattana from Thailand who scored 240.5 points, edging 2016 Rio Olympics champion Hoang Xuan Vinh of Vietnam who took the silver with a score of 239.6 points.

The bronze also belonged to Vietnamese athlete Tran Quoc Cuong who scored 215.2 points.

Johnathan was the gold medalist in the event at the 2017 SEA Games, which saw him beat Xuan Vinh who had to make do with the silver medal. — Bernama