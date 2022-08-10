Netherlands ‘part ways’ with coach Parsons after Euro 2022

THE HAGUE: Mark Parsons will leave his position as Netherlands women's coach following their disappointing exit from last month's Euro 2022, the national football federation (KNVB) announced on Wednesday.

The 2017 European champions were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals.

“The KNVB and Mark Parsons have made a combined decision to part ways,“ the federation said in a statement.

In the run-up and during Euro 2022 “the level of play and results were not forthcoming and we cannot allow that,“ it added, stating that a new coach would take over for the next series of World Cup qualifiers.

“It’s not a nice decision, but that’s also part of top-level football,“ said women’s football director Dirk Jan van der Zee.

Last year, Englishman Parsons, 36, took over from Sarina Wiegman, who led the Dutch to Euro 2017 victory -- and last month did the same with England.

Netherlands top their World Cup qualifying group by two points and host second-placed Iceland on September 6. - AFP