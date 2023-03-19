New call up Fayadh hopes to earn spot in the final Harimau Malaya squad

JOHOR BAHRU: Kedah Darul Aman (KDA FC) winger Muhammad Fayadh Mohd Zulkifli Amin wants to capitalise on the call up to join the National squad’s centralised training camp by National head coach Kim Pan Gon.

Fayadh, 25, said he was aware that he would have to be in his best physical condition to compete against the more established players, but added that he was hoping to repay the confidence of the South Korean coach.

“From the physical point of view, there will certainly be a tough competition because I will be up against stronger and more established players and many have better physic.

“I must admit that I am excited to be called up for the first time. I will try my level best to earn a spot in the final squad,” he told reporters after attending training at the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) training centre, here today.

The Baling-born player added that he must thank his KDA FC head coach Nafuzi Zain for helping him to become a better player through his guidance.

“What is important is that I will have to give my best during centralised training and seize the golden opportunity to try an earn a spot in the final squad,” he said.

Fayadh was among 27 players called up for centralised training by the South Korean coach to prepare his squad for two International Tier 1 friendly matches, against Turkmenistan on March 23 and Hong Kong (March 28) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here.

Other new faces called up are Paulo Josue (Kuala Lumpur City FC), Endrick dos Santos (JDT FC), Nooa Laine (SJK Seinajoki), Muhamad Feroz Baharudin (JDT FC), Daniel Sang Ting (Sabah FC), goalkeeper Damien Lim (Sabah FC) and Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman (Negeri Sembilan FC). - Bernama