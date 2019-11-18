BEIJING: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just released the official ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS Final Weight and Hydration Results.

Complete ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS Final Weight and Hydration Results

Main card

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship (56.8 KG – 61.2 KG):

Ilias Ennahachi (61.2 kg, 1.0152) vs. Wang Wenfeng (61.15 kg, 1.0152)

ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship (93.1 KG – 102.1 KG)

Tarik Khbabez (102.1 kg, 1.0099) vs. Roman Kryklia (101.3 kg, 1.0233)

Muay Thai Catchweight (73.0KG):

Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex(72.8 kg, 1.0095) vs. Jamal Yusupov (73.0 kg, 1.0007)

Mixed Martial Arts Atomweight (47.7 KG – 52.2 KG):

Meng Bo (52.2 kg, 1.0237) vs. Laura Balin (52.05 kg, 1.0244)

Mixed Martial Arts Atomweight (47.7 KG – 52.2 KG):

Ritu Phogat (51.9 kg, 1.0023) vs. Nam Hee Kim (51.6 kg, 1.0132)

Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight (52.3 KG – 56.7 KG):

Miao Li Tao (56.55 kg, 1.0066) vs. Jeremy Miado (55.65 kg, 1.0004)

Preliminary card

Kickboxing Featherweight (65.9 KG – 70.3 KG):

Jorina Baars (68.2 kg, 1.0009) vs. Christina Breuer (69.45 kg, 1.0000)

Mixed Martial Arts Featherweight (65.9 KG – 70.3 KG):

Tang Kai (70.0 kg, 1.0009) vs Edward Kelly (69.45 kg, 1.0000)

Mixed Martial Arts Bantamweight (61.3 KG – 65.8 KG):

Yusup Saadulaev (65.8 kg, 1.0103) vs. Daichi Takenaka (65.6 kg, 1.0009)

Kickboxing Catchweight (73.0KG):

Enriko Kehl (72.95 kg, 1.0132) vs. Armen Petrosyan (73.0 kg, 1.0248)

Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight (52.3 KG – 56.7 KG):

Hexigetu (56.5 kg, 1.0183) vs. Ramon Gonzales (55.9 kg, 1.0061)

*Hydration values less than or equal to 1.0250 earn a passing mark, while values greater than or equal to 1.0251 earn a failing mark. Athletes who failed weight and hydration tests on Day 1 or Day 2 are given another chance to clear tests on the morning of the event.

