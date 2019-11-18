BEIJING: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just released the official ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS Final Weight and Hydration Results.
Complete ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS Final Weight and Hydration Results
Main card
ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship (56.8 KG – 61.2 KG):
Ilias Ennahachi (61.2 kg, 1.0152) vs. Wang Wenfeng (61.15 kg, 1.0152)
ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship (93.1 KG – 102.1 KG)
Tarik Khbabez (102.1 kg, 1.0099) vs. Roman Kryklia (101.3 kg, 1.0233)
Muay Thai Catchweight (73.0KG):
Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex(72.8 kg, 1.0095) vs. Jamal Yusupov (73.0 kg, 1.0007)
Mixed Martial Arts Atomweight (47.7 KG – 52.2 KG):
Meng Bo (52.2 kg, 1.0237) vs. Laura Balin (52.05 kg, 1.0244)
Ritu Phogat (51.9 kg, 1.0023) vs. Nam Hee Kim (51.6 kg, 1.0132)
Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight (52.3 KG – 56.7 KG):
Miao Li Tao (56.55 kg, 1.0066) vs. Jeremy Miado (55.65 kg, 1.0004)
Preliminary card
Kickboxing Featherweight (65.9 KG – 70.3 KG):
Jorina Baars (68.2 kg, 1.0009) vs. Christina Breuer (69.45 kg, 1.0000)
Mixed Martial Arts Featherweight (65.9 KG – 70.3 KG):
Tang Kai (70.0 kg, 1.0009) vs Edward Kelly (69.45 kg, 1.0000)
Mixed Martial Arts Bantamweight (61.3 KG – 65.8 KG):
Yusup Saadulaev (65.8 kg, 1.0103) vs. Daichi Takenaka (65.6 kg, 1.0009)
Kickboxing Catchweight (73.0KG):
Enriko Kehl (72.95 kg, 1.0132) vs. Armen Petrosyan (73.0 kg, 1.0248)
Hexigetu (56.5 kg, 1.0183) vs. Ramon Gonzales (55.9 kg, 1.0061)
*Hydration values less than or equal to 1.0250 earn a passing mark, while values greater than or equal to 1.0251 earn a failing mark. Athletes who failed weight and hydration tests on Day 1 or Day 2 are given another chance to clear tests on the morning of the event.
