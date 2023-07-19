Pearly sets world record for fastest badminton smash

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s doubles player Pearly Tan now holds the Guinness World Records for the fastest smash.

She has carved her name in the record book for the Fastest Badminton Hit (female) category after clocking a speed of 438 kmph (kilometer per hour), the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced in its social media today.

The record was attempted at a gymnasium at Yonex Co. Ltd. Tokyo Factory in Saitama, Japan on April 14 and was verified by the Guinness World Records judges.

The 23-year-old Kedahan’s astonishing smash is faster than the speed of Formula One (F1) car record (372.6 kmph).

Pearly, who partners M. Thinaah, is currently ranked 11th in the world.

Just last night, the duo were crowned as the National Women’s Team at the 2022 National Sports Awards, after winning the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medal and 2022 French Open title.

Meanwhile, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy broke former national player Tan Boon Heong’s record by 72km/h in the male category, with an amazing smash of 565 kmph at the same occasion.

The previous record of 493 kmph was set Boon Heong in May 2013 at the same Yonex factory.

Yonex in its website, explained that the moments of impact in the actual smash was captured using a high-speed camera.

“The instant velocity of the shuttlecock after the impact was then calculated from the photographic recording,” it stated. - Bernama