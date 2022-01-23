Pele “doing well” after hospital stay, says daughter

RIO DE JANEIRO: The eldest daughter of Brazilian football legend Pele has moved to reassure fans that her father is “doing well” as he continues his fight against cancer, reported Xinhua.

Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his colon in September and doctors said upon his release that he would require chemotherapy.

Some Brazilian media outlets reported on Friday that the 81-year-old's condition had deteriorated after he was re-admitted to hospital during the week.

“Yesterday my WhatsApp and DMs started buzzing again. It even caught me by surprise and I know what’s going on,“ Kely Nascimento said in a social media post.

“I just wanted to tell you guys that my dad is doing well and nothing at all in his diagnosis has changed. He is going to be going into the hospital every month for a (check) up for the foreseeable future, so you can expect this kind of thing happening from time to time. Thank you all for your concern.”

On Thursday, Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital said Pele had been discharged following two days of ongoing treatment for the cancer. A hospital statement signed by three doctors added that the former forward was in a “clinically stable” condition.

Earlier this month, Pele told his 8.1 million Instagram followers that he was feeling fine after enjoying a low-key festive season with his family.

“After a few days of rest, I am tying up my boots for a new year that is starting,“ the three-time World Cup winner said. “Let everyone know I’m ready for the next game.” - Bernama