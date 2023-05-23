Peng Soon: Important to build up confidence before Paris 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See want to build up their confidence before thinking about qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Peng Soon admitted that they were still working on forming a stable pairing and raising their game as their performance is still inconsistent although having played together for almost a year since being paired up last June.

“We really don’t think so far because our performance this year isn’t good but it is important to build confidence, face each match one step at a time, if we can improve it’s better,” he told reporters after winning their Masters Malaysia 2023 qualifier 21-19, 22-20 over Indonesians Adnan Maulana-Nita Violina Marwah.

They also plan to do a video analysis of and study seventh seeds Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun of South Korea game tonight before going against them tomorrow.

Meanwhile, national men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao, who won a bronze at the recently concluded South East Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia, failed to qualify when he lost to Taiwanese Chi Yu Jen 22-20, 19-21, 11-21.

“He did change his game and I had a hard time reading it, the shuttle was slow, the court wasn’t windy and I was too eager to attack so I lost,” Jun Hao said.

National professional player Soong Joo Ven also suffered the same fate, losing to South Korean Jeon Hyeok Jin 8-21,18-21, while women’s doubles pair Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin were also shown the exit after being beaten by Indonesia’s Meilysa Trias Puspitasari-Rachel Allessya Rose 16-21, 10-21. -Bernama