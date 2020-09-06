Perodua National Amateur Golf Series tees off

PETALING JAYA: The Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) 2020/21 resumed yesterday with the Wilayah Persekutuan qualifying round at Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam (KGPA) staging more than 120 competitive golfers.

With the overwhelming response, PNAGS is expected to develop into the most popular and talked about golf tournament amongst amateur golfers in the country. Qualifying Rounds will be held in all 14 states and Wilayah Persekutuan.

The novel concept of the tournament provides an ideal platform for amateur golfers to excel in their game by first competing at state levels. Played in strokeplay nett format, winners of five handicap categories (0-5, 6-10, 11-15, 16-20 and 21-25).

At the national level qualifying rounds, the winners will then represent their states to compete in the national final.

The organizer of PNAGS has decided to stretch the tournament schedule to 2020 and 2021 and it will conclude the National Final at Forest City Golf Resort in Johor on Sept 4, 2021.

Five champions of each handicap categories from the National Final shall represent the Malaysia team in the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) in Cancun, Mexico from Oct 16 to 23, 2021.

The Perodua National Amateur Golf Series offers a great opportunity for amateur golfers, golf clubs, suppliers and corporations to rally together to promote the game and foster fellowship among the golf fraternity.

Perodua is the Title Sponsor for PNAGS 2020/2021 while Panasonic and Srixon were the co-sponsors.

The tournament is supported by Ministry of Youth and Sports, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and Malaysian Golf Association, with Astro as the broadcasting partner.

Perodua chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin attended the opening of Wilayah Persekutuan Qualifying Round yesterday.

“Together, we should put our best foot forward and make Perodua National Amateur Golf Series the best ever amateur golf championship tournament in the country,” he said.

Delta World, the official partner and licensee for World Amateur Golfers Championship for Malaysia is the organiser for the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series 2020/2021.

RESULTS:

Medal A - Mohd Shukri Mustapha - Hdcp 5 - 71 nett

Medal B - Tan Kan Fong - Hdcp 10 - 73 nett

Medal C - Mohd Wira Andika Saad - Hdcp 13 - 65 nett

Medal D – Mohd Rodi Ismail - Hdcp 20 - 68 nett

Medal E - Mohd Faizal Hadzmi - Hdcp 22 - 74 nett

Visit www.worldgolfers.com.my for more information.