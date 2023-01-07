Prabudass renews half marathon national record in Gold Coast

KUALA LUMPUR: Long-distance runner K. Prabudass returned to the Gold Coast Marathon in Australia after a four-year gap with a bang, smashing his own half-marathon national record, today.

The 33-year-old Negeri Sembilan runner, clocked one hour, six minutes and 53 seconds (1:06:53s) to complete the 21.0975km race in 17th place overall in the men’s category.

The previous national mark of 1:07:00s was set by Prabudass at the Hokkaido Sapporo Marathon Festival in Japan, in May 2021.

“It has been a great return to Gold Coast after four years to do this again. I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone for the continuous support leading to this achievement,” he posted on his social media account.

In today’s race, local favourite Brett Robinson took the crown for the second consecutive time posting 01:02:16s, closely challenged by Japan’s Keijiro Mogi (01:02.20s) and Cameron Avery of New Zealand (1:02:50s), according to the official website.

Meanwhile, American Keira D’Amato won the women’s category after breaking the record of the 13-year-old race as well as the United States’ national record, posting 1:06:39s. The previous race record of 1:09:00s, was set by Australian Lisa Weightman.

Australia claimed the rest of the podium through Leanne Pompeani (1:09:07s) and Ellie Pashley (1:09:25s).