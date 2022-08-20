Rayo Vallecano defeat Espanyol in bad-tempered Liga clash

MADRID: Rayo Vallecano beat Espanyol 2-0 as both sides ended with 10 men in a bad-tempered game in Spain's La Liga on Friday, as Rayo went provisionally top on four points from two games.

Madrid outfit Rayo held Barcelona to a stalemate at the Nou Camp last week, and on Friday Andoni Iraola's high energy side took all three points from Barca's city-rivals.

Isi Palazon smacked home the opener from outside the box on 40 minutes, while Senegalese midfielder Pathe Ciss tapped home from a corner on the hour to make it 2-0.

Rayo defender Florian Lejeune was sent off after just 16 minutes after a second yellow card in two minutes, while Espanyol defender Sergio Gomez was red carded for a violent foul on the half hour.

Iraola brought on veteran Radamel Falcao as a late substitute and while lively, was twice caught offside.

Espanyol's Javier Puado hit the post to be denied a consolation goal in the closing exchanges.

Sevilla take on Real Valladolid later Friday while, on Saturday, European champions Real Madrid play Celta Vigo.

Xavi's Barcelona travel to Real Sociedad on Sunday. - AFP