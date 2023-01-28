Red Giants snap up 34-year-old Colombian hotshot Ayron

SHAH ALAM: Selangor FC have confirmed the signing of Colombian striker Ayron Del Valle as their third import player for the 2023 Malaysia League (M-League) season.

The 34-year-old is the sixth player to join coach Tan Cheng Hoe’s Red Giants following the signing of Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee, V. Ruventhiran, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, Noor Al-Rawabdeb and Rauf Salifu.

Ayron refused to make any promises about the number of goals he will score but vowed to do his best for the team, adding that his age should not be an issue.

“Age is not a problem because I come from a competitive league in Colombia. I’m fit to play, I know my skills and capabilities,” he told reporters at the Selangor Jersey Day and Shah Alam Stadium Exhibition at the SACC Mall, here, today.

Meanwhile, Selangor FC chief executive officer Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon said Ayron is their third foreign import for the new season.

“We recently signed Jordan’s Noor Al-Rawabdeb and Ghana’s Rauf Salifu. Today, we also want to introduce our new assistant coach Ramon Marcote, who will help out Cheng Hoe.

“We are proud and happy to be able to bring the players and coach on board. All the players have excellent playing records.

“Ramon has been hired after we listened to the views of Cheng Hoe, who used to work with the former when they were coaching Kedah. We hope their collaboration will provide us with solid momentum,” he said. - Bernama