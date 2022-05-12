Safawi to play for Thai league club Ratchaburi FC

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) and National striker Muhammad Safawi Rasid has agreed to play for Thailand club Ratchaburi FC in the Thai League 1 after the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup.

JDT Technical Director Hector Bidoglio confirmed that the 25-year-old striker will be loaned to Ratchaburi FC.

Apart from Safawi, JDT has also reached an agreement to loan their Mali import, Moussa Sidibe to Ratchaburi FC.

“The Southern Tigers would like to wish both players good luck for next season,” said Bidoglio in a statement on the club’s official social media site.

Earlier, an international news portal had quoted Ratchaburi FC chairman Tanawat Nitikanchana as saying the club had agreed with JDT to seek the services of Safawi who is also the National skipper

The AFF Cup is scheduled from Dec 20 to Jan 16.

Safawi who joined JDT from Terengganu FC II in 2017, had also played for Portugal club Portimonense SC on loan for three months in 2021.

The Dungun-born player had last Monday married actress Syifa Melvin. - Bernama