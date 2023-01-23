Saka urges Arsenal to maintain title charge

LONDON: Bukayo Saka said Arsenal will be in a “good place” come the end of the season if they can maintain the standards that have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Saka scored in a thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday as the Gunners took another huge step towards a first league title since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” in 2003/04.

Victory also kept Mikel Arteta's men on course to match the Premier League record of 100 points after taking 50 from their first 19 games.

“That’s really significant. It’s something we can be proud of but we have to stay humble,“ Saka told Sky Sports of Arsenal’s points tally.

“It’s only halfway through the season and things can change very quickly.

“But if we keep playing like we have then we’ll be in a good place at the end of the season. We just have to keep it up.”

Eddie Nketiah grabbed the winner in the 90th minute as Arsenal deservedly snatched the three points late on.

Marcus Rashford had opened the scoring for United before Nketiah levelled before half-time.

Saka's sumptuous strike put Arsenal in front, but Lisandro Martinez quickly levelled at 2-2.

Nketiah was in the right place at the right time for the winner as he flicked in Martin Odegaard's shot and the goal survived a VAR check for offside.

“I saw Martinez next to me so I thought I was onside but when you see that purple (VAR) screen come up, your heart always goes a bit,“ said Nketiah.

“You could see how much we wanted to win and how bad we wanted it for ourselves and our fans. We kept pushing and pushing and thankfully we found the goal.” - AFP