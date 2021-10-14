Scotland coach Townsend names four uncapped players in training squad

EDINBURGH: Scotland have named uncapped South African-born flanker Dylan Richardson in a 36-man training squad ahead of their Autumn International series that starts this month, one of four new faces selected by coach Gregor Townsend (pix).

Richardson, 22, plays for the Durban-based Sharks and qualifies for Scotland through his father, who was born in Edinburgh, and will hope to impress enough to make the final cut at the camp next week.

He is joined by fellow South African prop Pierre Schoeman, England-born lock Marshall Sykes and Australian-born flyhalf Charlie Savala among the uncapped players in the squad.

Scotland will face Tonga on Oct. 30, before fixtures against Australia, South Africa and Japan on successive weekends.

“With four tough test matches ahead of us in this year’s Autumn International series it is important we bring players together early, connect with them as coaches and enable them to grow as a group,” Townsend said in a media release from Scottish Rugby on Wednesday.

“We are pleased with the depth we are able to call upon to make up this training squad and it provides a genuine opportunity for players to put their hand up for selection to the full Autumn Nations Series squad.” – Reuters

SCOTLAND TRAINING SQUAD:

Forwards: Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Haining (Edinburgh Rugby), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Dylan Richardson (Sharks, South Africa), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh Rugby), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Murray McCallum (Glasgow Warriors), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)

Backs: Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Cole Forbes (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby), Matt Currie (Edinburgh Rugby), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), James Lang (Edinburgh Rugby), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Blain (Edinburgh Rugby), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors), Charlie Savala (Edinburgh Rugby), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors).