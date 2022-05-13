SEA Games: Bodybuilders flex muscles to silver, bronze

HANOI: National bodybuilders delivered a silver and a bronze as the sport made a comeback after a nine-year lapse at the 31st SEA Games here.
Newcomer Azri Asmat Sefri, 29, was a surprise medal winner after finishing second in the men’s 55kg on the first day of the competition at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre.
“This is my first experience competing abroad... I was nervous as I was among experienced competition, so I am extremely pleased with this result,” he said after the prize giving ceremony.
Mach Pam Van of Vietnam won the gold, while Myanmar’s Kyaw Min Than completed the podium.
In the men’s 65kg category, experienced athlete, Malvern Abdullah bagged the bronze medal.
Vietnam again claimed the gold through Tung Dang Thanh, while Thailand’s Pongsiri Prommachan took home the silver.
Meanwhile, team manager Syed Fairuz Syed Ali confirmed that Malaysia’s gold medal hopeful Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival on Wednesday.
However, he said the four-time world champion, who is better known as Mike, has been cleared to compete on Sunday, after the latest test last night came out negative.
“During the pre-departure test in Kuala Lumpur, it was negative, but the swab test upon arriving at the hotel showed that he was positive. He did not show any symptoms and has now completed his quarantine and can continue his quest for gold,” he said.
The last time bodybuilding was featured at the SEA Games was during the 2013 Myanmar edition, in which Malaysia bagged a gold, a silver and a bronze. — Bernama