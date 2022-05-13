SEA Games: Bodybuilders flex muscles to silver, bronze

HANOI: National bodybuilders delivered a silver and a bronze as the sport made a comeback after a nine-year lapse at the 31st SEA Games here.

Newcomer Azri Asmat Sefri, 29, was a surprise medal winner after finishing second in the men’s 55kg on the first day of the competition at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre.

“This is my first experience competing abroad... I was nervous as I was among experienced competition, so I am extremely pleased with this result,” he said after the prize giving ceremony.

Mach Pam Van of Vietnam won the gold, while Myanmar’s Kyaw Min Than completed the podium.