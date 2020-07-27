Serie A wraps up and FA Cup final

BERLIN: The domestic seasons in the big European leagues are close to being completed this week, with the Serie A finale, the FA Cup final and the French League Cup final among the action.

SERIE A: Juventus have clinched a ninth straight Serie A title but a few matters are still to be decided in the final two rounds Tuesday/Wednesday and Sunday. Roma and AC Milan are fighting for a direct entry Europa League spot and Genoa aim to stay ahead of Lecce to avoid relegation.

FINAL: Saturday’s FA Cup final at an empty Wembley brings together London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea. Arsenal are record winners with 13 trophies and, after finishing a modest eighth in the Premier League, only a victory will allow them to play in Europe next season. Chelsea’s Frank Lampard meanwhile aims for a first trophy in his debut season as manager at the club he played for for more than a decade.

FINAL II: Paris Saint-Germain have claimed a hard-earned French Cup title, and now set their sights on Friday’s League Cup decider where they meet Olympique Lyon. Success would give them a fourth season title, the others coming in the domestic Super Cup last summer and in the league which was abandoned. PSG are without Kylian Mbappe after he suffered an ankle injury in the Cup final against St Etienne.

PLAY-OFF: The Championship play-off semifinals for the final Premier League spot next season are completed. Swansea lead Brentford 1-0 from the first leg into Wednesday's second date. Fulham and Cardiff contest their matches later Monday and Thursday. The final is set for Aug 4.

TESTING: Bayern Munich and Leipzig have test matches scheduled as they prepare for the resumption of the Champions League in August. Bayern play Olympique Marseille and a day earlier Leipzig take on VfL Wolfsburg. Bayern need to complete their last 16 tie against Chelsea, which they lead 3-0, to make the mini-tournament finals in Lisbon for which Leipzig have already qualified as quarterfinalists.

PRE-SEASON: While Spain, Italy and England have only just finished their season or are in the closing stages, German Bundesliga clubs are already starting their preparations for the 2020-21 campaign which is to start on September 18, with a first cup round a week earlier. Six clubs, including league runners-up Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Schalke, start training after a one-month break.

