Son fires Spurs past Preston, Leeds and Leicester advance in FA Cup

LONDON: Son Heung-min ended a barren run in front of goal by scoring twice as Tottenham beat Preston 3-0, while Leeds and Leicester also advanced to the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Harry Kane missed out on the chance to move outright as Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer as he was left on the bench at Deepdale after suffering from illness this week.

In the absence of the England captain, Son stepped up with two fine finishes for a much-needed confidence boost.

The South Korean, who shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season, had scored just once in his previous 17 appearances for club and country.

But Son brought the game to life after a lacklustre first half with a sumptuous curling strike with his left foot.

Son killed the tie off 21 minutes from time by spinning his marker and firing high past Freddie Woodman.

Arnaut Danjuma then marked his debut with his first Tottenham goal as his scuffed finish from Dejan Kulusevski’s cross found the bottom corner.

- Leeds, Leicester avoid shocks -

Leeds booked their place in the fifth round for the first time in seven years by beating Accrington Stanley 3-1.

Jack Harrison’s stunning long-range strike settled the visitors’ nerves of an upset against the League One side at the Crown Ground.

Jesse Marsch’s men face a fight to survive in the Premier League, but are beginning to click as an attacking force with the returns of Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra from injury.

“I’m confident this group is coming together,“ said Marsch.

“Really happy with the team, with the progress we are making. I think we are ready for some big challenges now.”

Bamford’s brilliant reverse pass teed up Junior Firpo to double the visitors’ lead just after the hour mark.

Two minutes later, Sinisterra tapped home Harrison’s cross to end the tie as a contest.

But there was a moment to savour for Stanley as 18-year-old Leslie Adekoya pulled a goal back nine minutes from time.

Leicester were pushed even closer by League Two Walsall, only to be bailed out by FA Cup specialist Kelechi Iheanacho in a 1-0 win.

The Nigerian has scored more goals in the competition than any other player since making his debut in 2016.

Iheanacho’s 17th goal in 23 FA Cup appearances had some fortune as his strike from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection for the only goal 23 minutes from time.

Full-back Romain Perraud scored twice as Southampton saw off a late rally by Blackpool to progress 2-1.

Fulham are the only Premier League side that have failed to win so far on Saturday after they were held 1-1 by Sunderland at Craven Cottage.

Jack Clarke fired the visitors into an early lead against a much-changed Fulham side.

But Tom Cairney’s equaliser on the hour mark sent the tie to a replay.

Four other ties will need replays to find a winner, including Championship leaders Burnley’s clash with Ipswich after a 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

Manchester United are in action later as Erik ten Hag’s men host Reading.

Manchester City were the first team into round five after they saw off Arsenal 1-0 on Friday night in a clash between the top two in the Premier League.

Liverpool travel to Brighton in the pick of Sunday’s ties. - AFP