South Korea’s Hwang is the latest Leipzig arrival from Salzburg

LEIPZIG: RB Leipzig have signed forward Hwang Hee Chan (pix) on a five-year contract until 2025, the latest arrival at the Bundesliga side from their former Austrian sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 32-times capped South Korea international scored 16 goals and had 22 assists in all competitions in the past season, three goals and five assists coming in Salzburg's Champions League campaign.

He has played in Germany before, on loan at second division SV Hamburg in 2018-19.

“I’m excited for the new challenge at RB Leipzig! I want to help the team continue to be as successful as possible and achieve this young club’s ambitious goals,” the 24-year-old said in a Leipzig statement.

“The club’s aims and style of football are both perfect for me. I want to take my next step as a professional here in Leipzig. On top of that, I want to score as many goals as possible.”

Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche named their first summer signing Hwang the player they had been looking for as they need to revamp their attack after the departure of Germany forward Timo Werner from the Bundesliga third-place finishers to Chelsea.

“He can play in any attacking position, on the wings or as a main man in the middle. He makes our attack more flexible with his speed and mobility,” Kroesche said. – dpa