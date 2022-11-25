Sultan of Selangor calls on fans to be in their best behaviour during M’sia Cup final

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah called on the Selangor FC fans to be on their best behaviour when watching the Malaysia Cup final against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, tomorrow.

Sultan Sharafuddin in his Selangor Royal Office Facebook posting hoped fans of the Red Giants will not trigger any untoward incidents or be involved in any violent conduct that can tarnish the good name of the Selangor FC squad, even if the result does not favour the Red Giants.

The Sultan, an ardent football fan himself, hopes every fan who goes to the stadium will adopt a mature approach and not be drawn or agitated by any provocation, before, during or after the match.

He also urged all fans to support or cheer their respective teams with a sense of true sportsmanship.

The Sultan also took the opportunity to wish both Selangor FC and JDT, good luck in the final. - Bernama